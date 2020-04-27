|
June Catherine Heintzelman, 80, of North Locust Street, Hazleton, died, April 20 in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Hazleton on June 17, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Creola (Raber) Kesten and lived her entire life in the area.
June was a 1957 graduate of Hazleton High School and an active and dedicated member of Faith United Church of Christ, Hazleton.
In her early years, June was dedicated to caring for her home and raising her children. Then, from 1989 until her retirement in 2011, she was employed as a clerk in the bakery department of Weis Supermarkets.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Harry Charles Heintzelman; daughter, Ruth Ann Heintzelman; sister, Jean Kesten; and daughter-in-law, Marilyn Heintzelman.
Surviving are her daughters, Sandra Vitagliano and her husband, Robert, Ridgewood; and Rosemary Kracum and her husband, Michael, Tresckow; sons, Harry P. Heintzelman, Topeka, Kan.; and John W. Heintzelman, Hazleton, with whom she resided.
Also surviving are grandchildren, Michael, Nicole, Robert, Nicolas, Barbara, Christina and Joshua; great-grandsons, Gabriel Lee and Landon; and grandpuppy, Kona.
Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings, no public services are planned.
Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through its Hazle Chapel, Hazleton.
Memorial donations to Faith United Church of Christ, 21 Faith Drive, Hazleton, PA 18202, are welcomed by the family.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 27, 2020