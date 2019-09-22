Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
June L. Logar

June L. Logar Obituary
June L. Logar, 89, of Freemansburg, passed away Thursday.

Born in Weston, she was the daughter of the late Archie and Margaret (Konschnik) Ulshafer. She was the wife of the late Edward W. Logar, who died in 2001. They were married for 54 years.

Before retiring, June was employed by Trio Togs Textiles and later by the Bethlehem Area School District. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bethlehem.

She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Richard W. Logar; daughters, Patricia A. Miller and husband, Richard C. Miller; and Antonette M. Logar and husband, Edward M. Corwin; grandchildren, Jennifer Richardson, Kristen Logar and husband, Lee Kleckner; and Richard Logar Jr. and wife, Cameron. She was predeceased by her brothers, Martin Ulshafer and Archie Ulshafer Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Mona Logar.

Viewing hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday. A 10 a.m. funeral service will follow at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Weston. Please offer online condolences at www.connell funeral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 22, 2019
