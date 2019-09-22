|
June L. Logar, 89, of Freemansburg, passed away Thursday.
Born in Weston, she was the daughter of the late Archie and Margaret (Konschnik) Ulshafer. She was the wife of the late Edward W. Logar, who died in 2001. They were married for 54 years.
Before retiring, June was employed by Trio Togs Textiles and later by the Bethlehem Area School District. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bethlehem.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Richard W. Logar; daughters, Patricia A. Miller and husband, Richard C. Miller; and Antonette M. Logar and husband, Edward M. Corwin; grandchildren, Jennifer Richardson, Kristen Logar and husband, Lee Kleckner; and Richard Logar Jr. and wife, Cameron. She was predeceased by her brothers, Martin Ulshafer and Archie Ulshafer Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Mona Logar.
Viewing hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday. A 10 a.m. funeral service will follow at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Weston. Please offer online condolences at www.connell funeral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 22, 2019