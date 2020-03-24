|
|
Justin L. Davies, 26, of Nuremberg passed away Sunday evening at home.
Born in Hazleton on July 28, 1993, he was the son of Garry and Karen Davies, Nuremberg, and spent the past 11 years in Nuremberg after moving from Zion Grove.
Justin was an auto mechanic with a heart of gold who enjoyed fishing in his spare time.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Claude and Helen Davies.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a brother, Christopher Davies and his wife, Janell, Drums; maternal grandmother, Patricia Dendler, Hazleton; and two nephews, Chase Davies and Mark Davies, on the way. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
All services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.
Harman Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 24, 2020