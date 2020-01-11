|
K. Scott Allen, 50, of Hagerstown, Md., passed away at his home on Friday.
Born June 11, 1969, he was the son of the late Frank Bowman and Jane Eileen Bowers Allen.
Scott graduated from South Hagerstown High School; Hagerstown Community College; Shepherd University with a bachelor's degree; and Shippensburg University with a master's degree.
He was the CIO of Medisolv in Columbia, Md.; author for Pluralsight; and spoke at international IT conferences worldwide. He was also a Microsoft MVP regional manager.
Scott was a member of Beaver Creek Country Club.
He is survived by his wife, Vicky Heller Allen; two sons, Alex and Christopher Allen; sister, Joy Allen; and niece, Sarah Hose.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, Md. The burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brooks House, 17670 Technology Blvd., Hagerstown, MD 21740.
Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 11, 2020