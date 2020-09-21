Home

Karen Cusatis

Karen Cusatis Obituary

Karen Cusatis passed away Thursday in Select Specialty Hospital, Danville, following a brief illness.

Karen was born in Hazleton to the late James Rocco Cusatis and the late Florence (Carlin) Cusatis on June 5, 1956, and lived her entire life in Hazleton.

Karen was a graduate of Hazleton High School and a member of Most Precious Blood Church.

Surviving are her daughter, Stephanie Texeira and her husband, John; and brother, Brian Cusatis and his wife, Renee, all of whom were by her side upon her death. In addition, Karen is survived by four grandchildren, James, Jacquelin, Joy and John. Loving nephews and nieces include Michael Cusatis, Matthew Cusatis and Christine Diaz.

Preceding her in death were her brother, James R. Cusatis Jr. and his daughter, Lori Lynn; and companion, Tony Nicholas.

Karen was a loving soul who would give the shirt off her back to help others and was a friend to many at Vine Manor Housing Complex. She was known for her promptness and dependability and was a caring aunt to her nephews and niece as well as her grandchildren. Karen faced death with extreme grace and courage and showed no fear in entering the afterlife. In typical fashion, Karen comforted her family in her final hours.

Friends may call Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton.


