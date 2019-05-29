Karen Dakin, 55, of Drums passed away Sunday afternoon in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, following a three-year illness.



Born in Bristol on Sept. 20, 1963, she was the daughter of Basil Danley, Levittown, and the late Hattie (Brown) Danley.



She spent the past 19 years in Drums after moving from Ewing, N.J., and was a homemaker for most of her life.



Surviving are her husband of the past 25 years, David; a daughter, Gabrielle, and son, Caleb, both at home; a sister, Cheryl Danley; and a lifelong friend, Sue Rosser, both of Levittown.



Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.



Services and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 2306, Hazleton, PA 18201, or online at .



Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.

