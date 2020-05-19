|
Karen E. (Ash) Jesky, 76, passed away Friday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
She was born in Hazleton, daughter of the late Paul W. and Anna G. Sauers Ash, and lived in the area for all of her life.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was a brother, Paul Ash.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 50 years, Michael Stephen Jesky; her children, Francis Gombeda and his wife, Shirley, San Antonio, Texas; Paula Ziek and her significant other, Grant Delaney, Ontario, Ohio; Michael T. Jesky and his wife, Jessica, Palmerton; Diane Ruggiero and her husband, Frank, Drums; Scott Jesky and his wife, Melissa, Lexington, S.C.; and her beloved grandchildren, Frank, Trevor and Ryan Ruggiero; Aiden and Connor Jesky; and Gavin Lehman.
Karen was loved by everyone and will be sadly missed.
All services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 19, 2020