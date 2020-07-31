Home

McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home
249 Centre St
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-0540

Karen M. Snisky

Karen M. Snisky Obituary

Karen M. Snisky, 68, of Beaver Meadows quietly passed away Friday morning at her home.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Nelma M. Fogel. Karen's mother, Nelma, just recently passed away earlier this year on July 4.

Karen was a graduate of West Hazleton High School and, along with her husband and son, owned and operated Northeast Gold and Silver Exchange, Hazle Twp. She was a member of Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton. She enjoyed being with her family and easily made friends. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were a brother, Richard Fogel; and a sister, Linda Humenick.

Surviving are her husband, Joseph Snisky, at home; a son, Joseph Snisky Jr., Beaver Meadows; a daughter, Brooke Marie Snisky, Hazleton; and several aunts.

Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services, conducted by the Rev. Peter O'Rourke, Monday at 10 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.


