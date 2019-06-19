Services McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home 249 Centre St Freeland , PA 18224 (570) 636-0540 Karenlynn Moyer Witchin

Obituary Condolences Karenlynn Moyer Witchin, 57, of Upper Lehigh, passed away Monday evening at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.



Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Marilyn Moyer. After graduation, she studied at a commercial art school for two years.



Karenlynn had been a production worker at Citterio USA, Freeland. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland, and the Eckley Social Club.



Preceding her in death was her mother, Marilyn Moyer.



Surviving are her husband, John Witchin, at home; a son, Aaron Witchin, Sandy Valley; a daughter, Shelene N. Wenner and husband, Kenneth Jr., Sandy Run; caregiver, Terri Dinkelecker, Drums; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving companions, Ebbey, Cecelia, Missy and Little Bit.



The Rev. Michael Kloton will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday in the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland.



Family and friends may pay their respects from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the church.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 132 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton, PA 18201, the Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201, or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.



