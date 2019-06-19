Home

POWERED BY

Services
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home
249 Centre St
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-0540

Karenlynn Moyer Witchin

Obituary Condolences

Karenlynn Moyer Witchin Obituary
Karenlynn Moyer Witchin, 57, of Upper Lehigh, passed away Monday evening at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Marilyn Moyer. After graduation, she studied at a commercial art school for two years.

Karenlynn had been a production worker at Citterio USA, Freeland. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland, and the Eckley Social Club.

Preceding her in death was her mother, Marilyn Moyer.

Surviving are her husband, John Witchin, at home; a son, Aaron Witchin, Sandy Valley; a daughter, Shelene N. Wenner and husband, Kenneth Jr., Sandy Run; caregiver, Terri Dinkelecker, Drums; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving companions, Ebbey, Cecelia, Missy and Little Bit.

The Rev. Michael Kloton will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday in the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 132 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton, PA 18201, the Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201, or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.

McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now