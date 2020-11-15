|
|
Kathaleen Scruggs, 66, of Weatherly, Pennsylvania passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton Campus.
Born Friday, November 29, 1953 in Washington D.C., the daughter of the late William and Janet (Hasker) White, Jr.
Surviving are; longtime companion, Robert Smith; daughter, Kaylee Scruggs; son, Richard Rice, and his wife Katherine ; grandchildren, Kyla, Joshua; great grandchildren, Emma and Skylar.
Kathaleen was a chef. She enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hunting, and camping. Kathaleen was an avid reader.
Private arrangements entrusted to the Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services of 211 First Street Weatherly, Pennsylvania 18255.
