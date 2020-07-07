|
|
Katherine Lutz, 98, of Freeland passed away Sunday at The Laurels Senior Living Community.
Born March 10, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Teresa (Busetti) Ravina. She graduated from Freeland High School, Class of 1939, and McCann School of Business.
She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church and currently Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Freeland.
Over the years, Katherine was active in the Altar and Rosary Society, the MMI Auxiliary, the Bishop Hafey Auxiliary, the Professional Secretaries International and, for more than 40 years, the local chapter of the Pennsylvanians for Human Life. Her most cherished crusade was her dedication to the Pro-Life movement. She was dedicated to the cause of saving the unborn. Her familiar signature was Love You For LIFE.
Upon graduation from business school, she was employed as a secretary with the Pennsylvania Department of Highways and worked for the U.S. Rationing Board during World War II. After raising six children, she worked as a teacher's aide at Freeland Elementary School. Then she was employed as an executive assistant with the Carbon-Lehigh Intermediate Unit at Youth Forestry Camp, Hickory Run, until retiring in 2011 with 35 years of service.
Katherine was the last survior of her parents and siblings. She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Rocco, of 51 years, in 1994; sisters, Agnes Sotak and Teresa Ravina; and brothers, Dr. Willian Ravina and Leo Ravina.
She is survived by her sons, Dr. Robert and partner, Valerie, North Carolina; William, Hunlock Creek; Jeffrey and wife, Debra, Palmerton; Michael and wife, Evie, Virginia; Rocco and partner, Sonia, New Jersey; daughter, Maria Barna and husband, Edward, Freeland; and 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Katherine had many loving friends and will be missed by all. She was often described as a "strong woman," "one of a kind" or a "gem."
Due to current conditions, there will be no public viewing.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Parish, Freeland. Church attendance will be limited to due to coronavirus restrictions.
Memorial donations may be made to Pennsylvanians For Human Life, 31 Hanover St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or a .
McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 7, 2020