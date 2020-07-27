Home

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
669 W Butler Dr
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 788-0977
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Kathleen A. Cusatis


1950 - 2020
Kathleen A. Cusatis Obituary

Kathleen A. Cusatis, 69, of Drums, passed away Friday morning at Whitehall Manor, Whitehall.

Born in Hazleton on Aug. 4, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy Nussbaum Gregor and spent the past 45 years in Drums after moving from Hazleton.

Kathleen was a school bus driver for Martini School Bus Co., Drums. She was a member of Ss. Cyril & Methodius Parish, Hazleton. Kathleen enjoyed camping, sailing and ski racing.

Surviving are her loving husband, Maurice Cusatis, to whom she was married Oct. 12, 1976; two sons, Corey and Cody Cusatis, both of Drums; two brothers, James Gregor and his wife, Beverly, Mohnton; and Joseph Gregor and his wife, Chris, Drums; and several nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held 10 a.m. Thursday from Harman Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, 49 S. Hunter Highway, Drums.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the NEPA, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre PA 18702.

Condolences can be entered and information is available at www.harman

funeral.com.


