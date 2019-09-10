|
|
Kathleen A. Little, of Hazle Twp., passed away Sunday morning at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late John and Alma Melchiori Little and was a member of Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton.
Kathy graduated from Hazleton High School, then Bloomsburg State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education. She earned a registered nursing degree, graduating first in her nursing class at Luzerne County Community College.
She worked as a staff nurse, supervising licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants, and also as an area review coordinator for KEYPRO. For 23 years, she was a DRG clinical nurse auditor for Blue Cross of Northeast Pennsylvania, serving as primary liaison to the Wyoming Valley Health Care System, Lehigh Valley Hospitals and Pocono Hospital Health System. Upon leaving Blue Cross, she worked at home as a nurse auditor for Cotiviti and then Carewise.
Kathy affected the world in a positive way and made a difference. Helping people was her passion; she was the kindest and most compassionate person, not just to her family, but to all those around her. Kathy was always there championing the rights of others. No matter where she worked, others looked to her for help and guidance. She was a one-of-a-kind unique person, never afraid to express her opinion when she saw a wrong that needed to be righted.
The light of her life was her daughter, Hope, whom she had adopted from China and loved more than anything. A proud and loving mother, she guided her in the values she held dear. Raising her daughter was her proudest life accomplishment.
Also surviving are her sister, Donna M. Pierotti and her husband, Gerard J; and niece and nephew, Rebecca M. and Jonathan G. Pierotti; and her beloved dog, Hershey; as well as cousins and many special friends who visited and helped. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Most Precious Blood Church. Burial will be in St. Mary's Beaverdale, Mount Carmel. Those attending should go directly to the church Saturday morning.
The family will receive friends Friday at Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday in the church from 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Kathy's family would like to sincerely thank the nurses and staff of the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their excellent care, love and compassion as well as Dr. Michael Evans and Dr. Anthony Veglia, who cared for her along her journey.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of Sacred Heart, 600 Balitmore Drive, Suite 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneral home.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 10, 2019