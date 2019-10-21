|
Kathleen B. Severa, 76, of McAdoo entered into eternal rest on Friday at Mountain Top Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Staten Island, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late John and Yvonne LeVasseur Langford. Kathy was a faithful and active member of St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton. She was also devoted to the Holy Face of Jesus.
Preceding her in death are sisters, Yvonne, Joan and Eileen; and brothers, John "Jack," William and Robert.
Surviving are her husband of 11 years, Francis Severa; daughters, Kathleen Milano and her husband, Anthony, Linden, N.J.; and Jane Oslislo and her husband, Jimmy Fleck, Raleigh, N.C.; grandchildren, Anthony and Matthew Milano; a sister, Patricia Boehme and her husband, Richard, Langhorne; and several nieces and nephews.
A Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, McAdoo, with the Rev. Gregory Hosler officiating.
Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
A calling hour will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to the .
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damiano fhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 21, 2019