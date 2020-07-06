|
Kathleen D. Maylath, 80, of Sugarloaf Twp. passed away Saturday at her home.
Born in Jeansville on May 31, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Sprague Bogwist and spent most of her life in Sugarloaf Twp.
Kathleen was a homemaker for most of her life. She was a member of St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church, Sugarloaf Twp. She enjoyed painting, mowing grass and spending time with her grandchildren. As a foster parent, she cared for many less fortunate children over the past 40 years.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Michael A. Sr., on March 11, 2013; and an infant daughter, Margaret, in 1967.
Surviving are her children, Michael A. Jr. and his wife, DeDe, Sugarloaf Twp.; Mary Ann Marino and her husband, Dr. Michael, Bloomsburg; Michele Yurchak and her husband, Peter, Rock Glen; Mark, Sugarloaf Twp.; Donna Collier, Nuremberg; Kimberly Barker, Hazleton; Chris and his wife, Tiffany, Sugarloaf Twp.; Kathy Ervin and her husband, Butch, Sugarloaf Twp.; and James Saroka; 19 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Kushmeder, Warminster; Betty Marushin and her husband, Joe, Sugarloaf Twp.; Gloria Pacelli and her husband, Benny, Germansville; JoAnn Klesh and her husband, George, Hazleton; a brother, Joe Bogwist, Hazleton; and many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church, 573 Route 93, Sugarloaf Twp. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. There will be no public viewing.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 6, 2020