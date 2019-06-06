Kathleen Emma Herb, 70, of Golden Oaks Drive, White Haven, formerly of Kutztown, passed away Tuesday at home, while in the care of her sister, Suzanne Welker.



Born Wednesday, July 7, 1948, in Coaldale, she was the daughter of the late John and Myrl (Miller) Hope. She was also predeceased by her husband, Dale R. Herb.



Kathleen was a 1966 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School and attended Kutztown University.



She worked for Chernay Printing Co. of Coopersburg, and Kutztown Publishing for many years.



Kathleen was an avid reader, and enjoyed horseback riding and working with stained glass. A talented dancer, Kathleen was trained and certified to teach tap dancing.



Kathleen is also survived by her sister, Jonna Hope and her companion, Rich Yatko; and nephews, Vance Welker, Travis Welker and Eric Wagner.



Arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.



Graveside memorial services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. from Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua.



Condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Standard-Speaker on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary