Obituary Condolences Kathleen Ganc, 69, of Drums, passed away early Monday morning at her residence, surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness.



Born in Hazleton on March 17, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Mary (Broyan) Ganc and had spent all of her life in Drums.



Kathleen was a member of Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, Drums. She enjoyed making hook rugs, word search puzzles, playing cards, buying lottery tickets from her friends at The Cigar Box in the Laurel Mall and playing slot machines at various casinos.



She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by a nephew, Joseph Ganc, and brother-in-law, Norman Harlacher.



Surviving are her sister and caregiver, Marilyn Horlacher; brother, Dennis P. Ganc Sr. and his wife, Anna Marie, all of Drums; three nephews, Dennis P. Ganc Jr. and his wife, Theresa, Hazleton; David Ganc and his wife, Sherry, Drums; and Stephen Ganc and his wife, Carrie, Matthews, N.C.; and many great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



Her funeral will be Thursday at 9 a.m. from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Good Shepherd R.C. Church, 87 S. Hunter Hwy., Drums.



Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.



Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.



