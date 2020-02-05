|
Kathleen M. Yost, R.N., 95, of Reading, formerly of Weatherly, passed away Saturday in Reading Hospital, West Reading, with her family at her side.
Born in Weatherly, she was the daughter of Ross and Gertrude Smith Martin.
She was a member of Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church, Weatherly, where she served on church council, was secretary of the Busy Bees and served on the board of directors of the Senior Citizen Friendship Club. Kathie also served as the secretary of the District Lutheran Church Women.
At Albright College, Reading, she served as a charter member and secretary of the Parents' Advisory Committee and chairman of the Students Affairs Committee from 1970 to 1972.
She was a 1942 graduate of Weatherly High School and a 1946 graduate of Lankenau Hospital School of Nursing, Philadelphia, as a registered nurse.
Kathie served as a staff nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hazleton. She also was a private duty nurse and worked for the Weatherwood Home, Weatherly.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Donald J. Yost; and her siblings, brothers, Ross and Brice Martin; and sisters, Ruth Cox and Marie Steck.
Surviving are a daughter, Candace A. Calabria (Gregory), Wyomissing; son, Gary W. Yost (Janice), Reading; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces; and nephews.
A service will be held at Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home, 211 First St., Weatherly, 570-427-4231, on Friday at noon. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Weatherly.
Memorial donations may be made to Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church, Third and Fell streets, Weatherly, PA 18255.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 5, 2020