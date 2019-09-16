|
|
Kathryn B. Krall, 90, formerly of Mahanoy City, died Friday night at Genesis HealthCare Lehigh Center, Macungie.
Kathryn was the daughter of the late Anthony and Catherine Krohn Forgotch. A graduate of Mahanoy City High School and Empire Beauty School, she owned and operated a beauty salon for many years in Mahanoy City. She was a member of the Mahanoy City Hairdresser Association. Kathryn was a parishioner of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents; and her brothers, Bernard and the Rev. Joseph Forgotch.
Surviving are her son, Thomas and his wife, Maria; her daughter, Kathleen and her husband, Dr. Paul McCabe, all of Allentown; granddaughters, Nina and Cara Krall and Corinne and Colleen McCabe; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City, and will be celebrated by the Rev. Martin F. Kern.
Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Visitation is at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the church.
Contributions may be made in Kathryn's name to Compassus Hospice Care, 7248 Tilghman St., Allentown, PA 18106; or to Residential Hospice, 601 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.
David D. Jarrett Funeral Home of Mahanoy City is in charge of arrangements.
Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for information.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 16, 2019