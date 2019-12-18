Home

Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561
Kathryn Hovanec
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Church, Drums

Kathryn Hovanec

Kathryn Hovanec Obituary
Kathryn Hovanec, 95, of Oneida, passed away on Monday at St. Luke Manor.

Born in Sheppton, she was the daughter of the late Cormac and Catherine (Hardish) Kennedy Sr.

Kathryn worked in the local garment industry, enjoyed gardening, watching TV and shopping. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Church, Sheppton.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband of 72 years, Stephen Hovanec, who passed in November of this year.

Surviving are her nephews, Cormac Kennedy and wife, June; James Kennedy; and Patrick Kennedy and wife, Amanda. Several other nieces and nephews also survive.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Good Shepherd Church, Drums. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Fierro Funeral Service Inc. is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 18, 2019
