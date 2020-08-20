Home

Katie O'Donnell

Katie O'Donnell Obituary

Katie O'Donnell, 84, of White Haven died Friday, July 31, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Mildred Electra Sipler O'Donnell and was a graduate of White Haven High School, Class of 1953. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church, White Haven, and being a very civic-minded woman; she was involved with local politics.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her sister, Roseann Timinsky; grand-nephew, Jason Reinhart; and brother-in-law, Lewis Reinhart.

She is survived by her sister, Jean Reinhart, Laceyville; nephews, Stephen (Eliza Fuhrey) Reinhart Laceyville; Timothy (Christine) Reinhart, Montgomery; and nieces, Mary T. Chaconis Hagerstown, Md.; and Ann Timinsky.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, White Haven, with interment in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.


