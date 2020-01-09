|
|
Katlyn Marie Tarud, 27, of Beaver Meadows, was killed Tuesday in a tragic car accident.
Katlyn was born on June 28, 1992, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of Heather Alwine, Weatherly, and Gerald Tarud, York.
Katlyn was an incredible mother who had an immense love for her children. She was caring, helpful and always had a smile on her face. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She enjoyed spending time with her children, dancing and making other people smile. She had a heart of gold and touched the lives of many. Despite her passing, she will continue to touch the lives of many and would like you to continue her legacy of kindness.
Katlyn is survived by her parents, mother, Heather Alwine and husband, Gregory Alwine; her father, Gerald Tarud and his companion, Lee Morand; her boyfriend, Seth Hughes; children, Liam and Lyla; sisters, Kristin Maddon and husband, Carmen, along with their two children; and Delany Alwine; brothers, Austin, Seth and Logan Alwine; and grandparents, Kathy Frask, Nina Embert and Sol Tarud. She is also survived by multiple aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Maria Sabat; her grandfathers, Jack Frask and Daniel Bristol; and her uncle, Mark Frask.
Friends and family may call on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fierros Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton. The funeral service is scheduled on Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Parish, 750 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
