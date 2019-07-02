Kay Allen, 84, of Hazleton, passed away Friday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.



She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Peter and Anna Andrews Gontz. Prior to her retirement, Kay was employed in the area garment industry as a presser.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her beloved husband, Charles H. Allen, on April 9, 1988, and a brother, George Gontz.



Surviving are beloved children, Kris Giedosh and her husband Michael, of Lattimer; Ralph Allen, of Hazleton; Gail Lashock and her husband, Stanley, of Hazle Twp.; Michael Allen, of Hazleton; and Charles Allen, of Elizabethtown, Ky.; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, James Gontz, of Mahanoy City; and several nieces and nephews.



Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday from Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton.



Interment will follow in Mount Laurel Memorial Cemetery, Hazleton.



Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, in her memory, to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Published in Standard-Speaker on July 2, 2019