Kenneth F. Clark

Obituary Condolences Kenneth F. Clark, 65, passed away at his home Wednesday.



He is the son of Mary (Melenchek) Clark and the late Francis X. Clark.



Ken was of the Catholic faith.



He loved music and people. His favorite pastime was going outdoors and tending his trees and flowers. He especially loved his dog, Tootsie.



Ken was preceded in death by his father, Francis X. Clark, and his brother, Robert J. Clark.



Surviving are his mother, Mary P. (Melenchek) Clark; a sister, Sharon Petchel and her husband, Woody; nephew, Jared Petchel; and niece, Jordan Petchel. A great-nephew and several cousins also survive. He will be greatly missed by all his good friends.



All services will be private and at the family's convenience.



John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, was honored to assist his family with all arrangements.

Published in Standard-Speaker on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries