Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J Pusti Funeral Home Inc
480 W Broad St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-0251

Kenneth F. Clark

Obituary Condolences

Kenneth F. Clark Obituary
Kenneth F. Clark, 65, passed away at his home Wednesday.

He is the son of Mary (Melenchek) Clark and the late Francis X. Clark.

Ken was of the Catholic faith.

He loved music and people. His favorite pastime was going outdoors and tending his trees and flowers. He especially loved his dog, Tootsie.

Ken was preceded in death by his father, Francis X. Clark, and his brother, Robert J. Clark.

Surviving are his mother, Mary P. (Melenchek) Clark; a sister, Sharon Petchel and her husband, Woody; nephew, Jared Petchel; and niece, Jordan Petchel. A great-nephew and several cousins also survive. He will be greatly missed by all his good friends.

All services will be private and at the family's convenience.

John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, was honored to assist his family with all arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now