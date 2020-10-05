Home

Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-1580

Kenneth L. "Ken" Franz

Kenneth L. "Ken" Franz Obituary

Kenneth L. 'Ken' Franz, 58, entered into eternal rest Sept. 29 after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.

He was born in Somerville, N.J., a son of the late Kenneth and Marion Franz.

A 1980 graduate of Tamaqua High School, he was the former owner of K/M Beverages in Hometown. He was also well known at the Hometown Farmers Market, where he had a stand for many years called Ken's Kards. He later had a stand called Ken's Kandy at Renninger's Market in Orwigsburg.

An exceptional baseball player in his youth, Ken, after high school, participated in many of the local softball leagues, where he played on a number of championship teams. After his playing days, Ken coached at some local high schools until his illness prevented him from coaching.

He was the proud father of two children, a son, Joseph, and a daughter, Alexis. He is also survived by a grandson, Declan Franz; two sisters, Debbie Tamagini and her husband, Dennis, Tamaqua; and Diana Snyder and her husband, Bruce, Andreas; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ken will be sadly missed by his many friends.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, is in charge of arrangements.


