Kenneth L. Murphy, 80, of Drums, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Sybertsville, Jan. 21, 1940, he was a son of the late George and Catherine (Schell) Murphy.
After high school, Ken joined the Army, where he became a military police officer serving in Germany during the Vietnam era. Upon completion of his service, he returned to the area where he met and married the love of his life, Sandra. They had been married for the past 52 years.
Ken was very active in our local community. He was a longtime member of Christ United Church of Christ, Conyngham, where he served on the consistory and property committees. Ken also served as an adult leader for both the Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts in addition to being a band parent for the high school band. Ken was also a member of several clubs and organizations, which included Fraternal Order of Odd Fellows; charter member of Preservers of the Past Antique Machinery Club; Conyngham Valley Historical Society; Luzerne County Chapter of Farm Bureau; and American Legion Post 0795.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother, Robert Murphy; and brother-in-law, Robert Crawford
He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Wehner) Murphy; daughter, Laureen Kotzer and her husband, Charles; daughter, Teri Pecora; son, Jeffrey Murphy and wife, Jennifer; sister, Eileen Crawford; grandchildren, Tyler, Kyle and Veronica Pecora; Samuel and Brennan Murphy; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Christ United Church of Christ, 470 Main St., Conyngham.
Interment at Conyngham Union Cemetery will take place immediately following the service.
Friends may call at the church Saturday at 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, it is respectfully requested that memorial donations be made to Christ United Church of Christ, PO Box 187, Conyngham, PA 18219
Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Butler Chapel.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 14, 2020