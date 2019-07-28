|
Kenneth M. Staber, 79, of Englewood, Fla., passed away very peacefully at his residence, with his loving wife by his side, on Monday.
Kenneth served as a 32nd degree Mason. He also proudly worked for Pennsylvania Power and Light for 35 years. He was a member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Englewood, Fla.
Kenneth also served in the U.S. Air Force in Germany for four years. He had a love of hunting and fishing in his spare time.
He was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Molly Staber.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Marie Tricolli Staber. He is also survived by his son, Shannon Larock, his wife, Angela and their sons, Joseph and Dante.
Memorial services and a Catholic Mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 28, 2019