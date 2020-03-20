|
Keona Marie Levine, 14, of Drums passed away early Wednesday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton following injuries received in an automobile accident in Drums.
Born in Hazleton on Feb. 28, 2006, she was the daughter of Peter Levine, Drums, and Charity (Hornsby) Mertz and her husband, Scott, Berwick.
Keona was an eighth grade student at Drums Elementary/Middle School and was involved in cheerleading and track at the school. She was also looking forward to taking up boxing as an activity. She attended Catawissa Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Joseph and Donna Hornsby.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, are sisters, Jordyn Middaugh, Berwick; Jerika Loff, Bloomsburg; Trinity Levine, Drums; Avary Mertz, Berwick; and Cali Mertz, Berwick; paternal grandparents, Harold and JoAnn Levine, New York City; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Per current health protocols, her funeral will be held with a private graveside service in Calvary Cemetery, Drums. Pastor Michael Spagnuolo will officiate the services.
Memorial donations can be made in Keona's name to https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-keona-levine.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 20, 2020