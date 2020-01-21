|
Kevin M. Hess, 60, of Tannersville, died early Sunday morning, while under hospice care in his home.
He was the husband of Claudia Billig Hess, with whom he shared 25 years of marriage.
Born on June 25, 1959, in Flushing, N.Y., he was a son of Edith "Penny" Ahern Hess, Florida, and the late Francis Hess.
He was a plumber and used to work for F.J. Hess & Sons.
Kevin attended Our Lady of Victory Church in Tannersville; and loved making fishing lures, going fishing, spending time with his family and tending to his wood stove.
Surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, are four siblings, Francis Hess, Florida; Michael Hess and wife, Kelly, Stroudsburg; Deborah Frank, New Hampshire; and Lisa Hess Buccholz and husband, Robert, Stroudsburg; in-laws, Eva Billig; Andy and Marion DeBalko; and Marguerite Billig; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews that he loved as if they were his own children; as well as friends and extended family that he loved very much.
He was preceded in death by brother, Thomas Hess.
"If a man was measured by his friends, Kevin was a giant."
There will be a visitation for family and friends on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg. A luncheon will follow. Cremation was private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to The Salvation Army, East Stroudsburg; or Purple Heart Society at www.purpleheartfoundation.org/donation-direct-support.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 21, 2020