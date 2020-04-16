|
Kim Janeczek, 49, of Kline Twp. passed away Tuesday at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown.
Kim was loved by so many and will be missed dearly.
Born in New Jersey, she was the daughter of Edward and Penny Brothers.
Proceeding her in death were her loving son, Matthew; her mother, Penny; and her brother, "Big" Ed Brothers.
Surviving are her husband, Casimir; father, Edward Brothers; sister, Charlotte and her husband, Michael Gaughan; her loving nephew, Michael Gaughan; and loving nieces, Heather Gaughan and Candace Brothers.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 16, 2020