Home

POWERED BY

Services
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2820

Kimberly A. McKeegan

Add a Memory
Kimberly A. McKeegan Obituary
Kimberly A. McKeegan, 60, of West Hazleton, passed away Sunday at her home.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Surim) McKeegan.

Kimberly was of the Roman Catholic faith.

She was last employed at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community as a CNA.

Preceding her in death were her sons, Bruce McKeegan and Thomas Buliano; and sister, Dorothea McKeegan.

Surviving are her sister, Patricia Slusser, California; brother, Bruce McKeegan and wife, Tina, Reading; brother, Anthony McKeegan and wife, Dawn, Summit Hill; sister, Michelle Kondash and husband, David, Freeland; and several nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the Damiano Funeral Home, Inc., Blaine and Cleveland Sts., McAdoo. Interment will follow in Jeanesville Cemetery.

A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home.

Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damiano fhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now