|
|
Kimberly A. McKeegan, 60, of West Hazleton, passed away Sunday at her home.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Surim) McKeegan.
Kimberly was of the Roman Catholic faith.
She was last employed at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community as a CNA.
Preceding her in death were her sons, Bruce McKeegan and Thomas Buliano; and sister, Dorothea McKeegan.
Surviving are her sister, Patricia Slusser, California; brother, Bruce McKeegan and wife, Tina, Reading; brother, Anthony McKeegan and wife, Dawn, Summit Hill; sister, Michelle Kondash and husband, David, Freeland; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the Damiano Funeral Home, Inc., Blaine and Cleveland Sts., McAdoo. Interment will follow in Jeanesville Cemetery.
A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damiano fhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 4, 2019