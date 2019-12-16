Home

Kimberly Whitmer

Kimberly Whitmer Obituary
Kimberly A. Whitmer, 47, of Upper Lehigh, passed away Thursday at her home.

Born in Hazleton, she is the daughter of Pastor Mark Whitmer, Freeland, and Ann Marie Poltrock Whitmer, Freeland.

She loved making religious pictures and crafts.

Kim was pursuing a degree in the medical field.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are sons, Isaac Pugh, Freeland; and Mark Pall; brother, Mark I. Whitmer, Freeland; and niece, Sophia.

Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family in Freeland Cemetery.

McNulty Funeral Home, 494 East Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 16, 2019
