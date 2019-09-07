|
Lambert Nicholas Lauro, 84, of Littlestown passed away Thursday evening at UPMC Hanover, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Dundalk, Md., on March 21, 1935, he was the son of the late Nicholas Lauro and Lillian (Guscott) Knight and spent the past 18 years in Littlestown after moving from White Marsh, Md.
Lambert was a retired steelworker for Bethlehem Steel. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served from 1957 to 1959.
He was a fifth degree black belt and instructor in Kempo karate. He was a member of the Eagles, Moose, Knights of Columbus, Veterans of the Foreign Wars, American Legion, American Veterans, and Two Mile, all of Littlestown.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his wife, the former Thelma Oxsheare, on Sept. 2, 2005.
Surviving are a daughter, Michele Mazurek and her companion, Gary Blunt, Baltimore; two sons, Andrew Mazurek and his wife, Riley, British Columbia; and Nicholas Mazurek and his wife, Michelle, Baltimore; a granddaughter, Morgan Stratmann, Baltimore; and cousins Judith Schell and her husband, Gary; and Beth Ann McCutcheon and her husband, Larry, all of Mountain Grove.
His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen. Burial will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the at .
Condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 7, 2019