Master Sgt. Lawrence Charles Gallagher Jr., U.S. Army, retired, 60, of Fayetteville, N.C., died Wednesday in his home with his family by his side.
Born in Luzerne County, Lawrence was the son of the late Lawrence Charles Gallagher Sr. and Shirley Quirk Gallagher.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Cain Gallagher; children, Chad Autry, Raeford, N.C., and Kristie Autry, Fayetteville, N.C.; grandchildren, Olivia Dumas and Owen Autry; sister, Diann Bott and husband, Michael, of Pennsylvania; stepsister, Krista Matterazzo and husband George, Pennsylvania, and stepmother, Marlene Gallagher, Pennsylvania.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg, N.C.
Lawrence was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 7, 2019