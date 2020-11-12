Home

Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc. -- White Haven - White Haven
403 Berwick St.
White Haven, PA 18661
(570) 443-9816

Lawrence DeCandia

Lawrence DeCandia Obituary

Lawrence DeCandia of White Haven died Saturday morning at home.

Born in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Elizabeth Bond DeCandia and was a graduate of Franklin D. Roosevelt Public High School, Brooklyn. Lawrence owned and operated DeCandia Insulation prior to retiring and was a member of St. Patrick's Church and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed the outdoors and animals, but especially cats.

Larry is survived by three sons, Lawrence (Jeanie) DeCandia, Australia; Nicholas (Leigha) DeCandia, Mechanicsburg; Anthony DeCandia, White Haven; and four grandchildren, Naomi Grace, Evan Lucas, Trinity Star and Lucy. He is also survived by a sister, Elizabeth Diamond, White Haven; brother, Michael DeCandia, Florida; and nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven, with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church, White Haven.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Visit the funeral home website for additional information at www.LehmanFuneralHome.com.


