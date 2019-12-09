|
Lawrence M. "Speedy" Sypeck, 81, of Hazle Twp., passed away Friday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
He was born in Hazleton, son of the late Louis C. and Sophia Wojcik Sypeck, and lived in the Green Ridge section of Hazle Twp. for all of his life.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed for over 35 years as a truck driver by General Foam Corp. in Valmont Industrial Park, West Hazleton. Larry was a former member of Tomhicken Mountaineers Club and currently was a member of the Flying Aces Motorcycle Club, Rockport. He was a avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, and also loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycles and listening to Polka music.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his brother, Louis C. Sypeck Jr.
Surviving are his beloved brother, Bernard Sypeck, of Hazle Twp.; his companion dog, Clarence; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
His public viewing will be held 9 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in Transfiguration Church.
Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 9, 2019