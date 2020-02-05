|
Lawrence "Mickey" Padora, the Italian Baker of Tamaqua, entered into eternal rest Tuesday at the age of 93.
He was the husband of the late Carolyn (Butler) Padora.
Born in Coaldale, Mickey was a son of the late Pasqual and Anna (Palumbo) Padora.
He was a proud first-generation American born to Italian immigrant parents who came through Ellis Island.
Mickey lived all his life in Tamaqua. He worked at the bakery from the age of 13 and learned to bake from Mitty Zaraca. Eventually, in the 1950s, Mickey purchased the bakery from the Dallas family and baked bread until he was 85 years old.
He met his wife, Carolyn, in 1964 at the Five Points Diner in Tamaqua. The two of them worked together at the bakery and Padora's Six Pack House.
Mickey loved to talk to all of his customers and argue politics. He donated a lot of bread to local fundraisers throughout the years. His bread also traveled to many states, even as far as Hawaii, and also went to Italy. He was also interviewed by many different news organizations at the bakery.
Mickey lived a happy life and met many interesting people along the way. He always looked forward and said it never paid to dwell in the past. So, with that, he is off to his next great adventure, probably arguing with St. Peter at the Pearly Gates.
Mickey is survived by children, Carol, wife of Timothy Berger, Tamaqua; Larry Padora and his companion, Kira Adams, New Ringgold; Donna Drey, Virginia; Anna, wife of Gary Morgan, Pottsville; and Roseann Pecha; grandchildren, Amber Berger Murphy, Aaron Berger, Cheyenne, Trinity and Navaya Padora, Brad Krepps, Nicole Roadcap, Eric Morgan, Richard Padora, John and Olivia Padora and Vicky McKelive; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Theresa Faleshock; and several nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by sons, Michael and John Padora; grandsons, Michael Padora and Jeffery Peca; brother, Danny Padora; sisters, Mary Padora and Jeanette Bonner; brother-in-law, Andrew Faleshock; nieces, Brenda Bonner and Andra Hill; and great-nephew, Joseph Boyer.
