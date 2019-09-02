|
|
Lawrence T. "Budda" Budda, 64, of Freeland passed away Friday at his home.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Clarence and Agnes Wizda Budda.
He was of Catholic faith and an honorably discharged Air Force veteran.
Before retiring, he was a residential service aid for the White Haven Center.
Budda loved the Rolling Stones, Steelers football, art and being a drummer.
Surviving are his sister, Sharon Yefchak; brothers, David and Martin; daughters, Crystal, Soni and Kali; son, LT; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, 898 Centre St., Freeland.
Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Freeland.
McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 2, 2019