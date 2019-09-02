Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNulty Funeral Home
494 E Butler Dr
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-3330

Lawrence T. "Budda" Budda

Add a Memory
Lawrence T. "Budda" Budda Obituary
Lawrence T. "Budda" Budda, 64, of Freeland passed away Friday at his home.

Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Clarence and Agnes Wizda Budda.

He was of Catholic faith and an honorably discharged Air Force veteran.

Before retiring, he was a residential service aid for the White Haven Center.

Budda loved the Rolling Stones, Steelers football, art and being a drummer.

Surviving are his sister, Sharon Yefchak; brothers, David and Martin; daughters, Crystal, Soni and Kali; son, LT; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, 898 Centre St., Freeland.

Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Freeland.

McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now