Leo J. Flaim

Leo J. Flaim Obituary
Leo J. Flaim, 80, of Phineyville passed away Tuesday while a guest at Shenandoah Manor Senior Living Community.

Leo was born in Oneida on Feb. 10, 1940, a son of the late Susan (Polega) and Paul Flaim.

He worked as an Industrial Engineer and was retired from the UNISYS Corp. in Blue Bell.

An avid hunter and fisherman, Leo was a member of the Shenandoah Archery Club and the Long Branch Island Fishing Club. Leo was also a member of St. Joseph's Church, Sheppton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul, in 2005.

Leo is survived by a brother, Daniel, Oneida, and his significant other, Joanne Thomas, Phineyville. A nephew, Joseph Flaim, also survives.

Leo will be laid to rest following graveside services at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Pine Street, Sheppton.

Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery prior to the service.

Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, Ringtown, is assisting Leo's family during this time of need.

You may leave an online condolence at www.ringtownfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 18, 2020
