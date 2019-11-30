|
Leo L. Matushoneck Jr., 77, of West Green Street, West Hazleton, died Tuesday at his home.
Born in Hazleton on Oct. 6, 1942, he was the son of the late Leo L. Sr. and Eleanore (Uchno) Matushoneck, and spent his entire life in the area.
Leo was a 1960 graduate of West Hazleton High School and was stationed in El Paso, Texas, while serving in the U.S. Army.
He was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish in West Hazleton and the West Hazleton Lions Club.
He loved woodworking, planting, tending to his garden and watching Philadelphia Eagles games.
In 1968, Leo established L.M. Plumbing, Heating and Fuel Oil in West Hazleton. Through the years he served as owner and president and continued to operate the business with his son until his passing. Leo was also a licensed real estate agent with Pecora Realty PC of West Hazleton.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his wife, the former Martha Sofianek, in 2015.
Surviving are his daughters, Monica M. Barton and her husband, John, Glenside; LeeAnn C. Bogacik and her husband, Frank, West Hazleton; son, Leo L. Matushoneck III and his fiancée, Sarah Baker, West Hazleton; sister, Rosalie Halcisak and her husband, Joseph, West Hazleton; and brother, Edmund Matushoneck and his wife, Joanie, West Hazleton. Many nieces and nephews, and special friend and companion, Karen Tilp, also survive.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 213 W. Green St., West Hazleton.
Burial will take place privately at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Friends and family are invited to call at the church Monday for a visitation period that will begin at 8:30 a.m. and continue until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 213 W. Green St., West Hazleton, PA 18202, are welcomed by the family.
Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Hazle Chapel.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 30, 2019