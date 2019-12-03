Home

Hazle Chapel - Hazleton
426 W. Broad St.
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-8521
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Parish
213 W. Green St.
West Hazleton, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Parish
213 W. Green St
West Hazleton., PA
Leo L. Matushoneck Jr.

Leo L. Matushoneck Jr. Obituary
The memorial service for Leo L. Matushoneck Jr., 77, of West Green Street, West Hazleton, who died Nov. 26 at his home, was held Monday at the Holy Name of Jesus Parish, West Hazleton.

The Rev. Brian Clarke celebrated the Mass of Christian Burial and was assisted by the Rev. Peter O'Rourke, the Rev. Wilfredo Mamani and Monsignor Arthur Kaschenbach.

A private burial is scheduled to take place at a future date in the Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home Inc., assisted the family through its Hazle Chapel.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 3, 2019
