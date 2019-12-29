|
Leo R. Ackers of White Haven died Dec. 11 in Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in White Haven, he was the son of the late Leo. P. and Mary R. Geshel Ackers and served his country in the U.S. Army.
He was employed in the manufacturing industry, was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and loved gardening, working around the house and the outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, David Ackers; grandson, Nicholas Thomas; granddaughter, Amanda Skoniezny; brother, Daniel Ackers; and sister, Dorothy Herberner.
He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Muschlitz; four grandchildren, Adam, Jonathan, Samantha and Michael; three sisters, Leona Ackers and Elaine Smith, both of White Haven; and Mary Alice Quinn, Torrington, Conn.
His brother, Gordon, passed away a week after Leo.
He is also survived by his beloved cat, Oreo.
A private graveside service with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family in Laurel Cemetery, White Haven.
Arrangements are by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven.
For more information, visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 29, 2019