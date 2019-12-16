|
|
Leo Ravina passed away peacefully early Friday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton following a brief illness.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Leo and Teresa D'Busetti Ravina and was a life resident of the area.
Leo was a 1945 graduate of MMI. Upon graduation, he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. After being honorably discharged in 1947, he attended Penn State University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering.
For 25 years, Leo was an engineer for Prestolite. He then worked as an engineer for Tamaqua Wire and Cable until he retired in 1993. After his professional career, Leo assisted his son, John, for many years at Ravina Plumbing and Heating.
As an avid sports fan, Leo always rooted for the Pennsylvania teams. He enjoyed all sports, but dearest to him was his alma mater, the Penn State football team. Every game he nervously cheered on his team. There was always music playing in his home. His favorite music was jazz, big band and Motown.
Leo's greatest joy was sharing his life with his beloved wife, Cissy.
They shared 63 beautiful years of marriage. He was a devoted father and grandfather. Affectionately known as Pop, he was their babysitter, best friend and confidant. Spending time with Pop was their magic place. He dedicated his life to his wife and family, especially caring for Cissy in the last few years.
Leo had deep faith and devotion to God. He was a member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dr. William Ravina; and two sisters, Agnes Sotak and Theresa Ravina.
Surviving are his devoted wife, the former Cecelia McShea; and his loving children, Lee Ann Boran and partner, Peter Haentjens, Hazleton; JoAnn Orlando and husband, Gary, Dallas; John Ravina and wife, Diane, Hazleton; and James Ravina and wife, Joanne, Blue Bell; sister, Katherine Lutz, Freeland; treasured grandchildren, Eric Boran; Jonathan and Lauren Orlando; Rachel Ravina; and Leo and Julia Ravina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pop, you will live in our hearts forever. How lucky we were to have had you in our lives, grief is the price we pay for love.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Holy Rosary Church, Hazleton. Interment will be held privately in Calvary Cemetery, Drums. The family will receive relatives and friends from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday in the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
To send a sympathy message or for information, visit the funeral home website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 16, 2019