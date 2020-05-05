|
|
Leona C. Oakes, 99, of West Hazleton passed away April 28 at her home.
She was born in West Hazleton, daughter of the late George and Kathryn Ancharski Oakes, and resided in West Hazleton for all of her life.
Leona was a graduate of West Hazleton High School and Bloomsburg Teachers University. She taught for all of her life at the former E.A. Encke School.
She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were two brothers, John and George Oakes; and a sister; Florence Gibson.
Surviving are her beloved caregiver and niece, JoAnn Chura and her husband, Richard, Drums.
Her graveside service was held Monday morning in Calvary Cemetery, Drums, with the Rev. Brian J. Clarke offering the Rite of Committal prayers.
Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, assisted the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 5, 2020