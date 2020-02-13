|
|
Leona H. (Wisniewski) Dei Tos, 88, of Freeland reached her eternal rest Tuesday in St. Luke Village health facility surrounded by her family.
Born in Hazleton, Leona was the daughter of the late William and Helen (Marcinko) Wisniewski of Jeanesville. She graduated from Hazle Twp. High School and married James L. Dei Tos on May 10, 1952.
Leona loved cooking, spending time with her family, taking walks around town and perfecting her flower garden. She also adored all of her trips out west to places like California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah with her husband and her son, James.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, James, in 2019, when they would have celebrated 67 years of marriage. Also preceding her in death were her siblings, Margaret Motyl, John Koval, Cecelia Koval and Joseph Wisniewski.
She is survived by her brother, William Wisniewski, Boston, Mass.; son, Nicholas Dei Tos and his wife, Patricia, Freeland; son, James and his wife, Susan, Macungie; granddaughters, Nina Zanon and her husband, Scott, Mountain Top; Maria Wirjosemito and her husband, Adam, Little Falls, N.J.; Gabrielle Giuliano and her husband, Bradley, Philadelphia; and great-granddaughters, Cecelia and Olivia Zanon.
The viewing will be held Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church, Freeland, will follow at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Random Acts of Flowers, www.randomactsofflowers.org, or the .
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 13, 2020