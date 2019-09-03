|
Leonard J. DeBias, 68, of Hazle Twp., passed away Friday in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of Eleanor (Christopher) Serenshock, of Hazleton, and the late Leonard DeBias.
Leonard served in the U.S. Army and then in the Army Reserves. Prior to retiring, he worked for Cornell Ironworks, Wright Twp., and Allied Door and Maintenance.
He was an avid fly fisherman, fly tier and rod builder who was also a member of Trout Unlimited and the National Rifle Association. He also owned and operated Len's Fly and Tackle Shop for a time.
His favorite holiday was Christmas which he started preparing for in July.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife, Sandra (Robinson) DeBias; son, Chris; daughter, Lauren Levish; and granddaughter, Lily, all of Hazleton; along with his brother, Donald, Tresckow.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Queen of Heaven Parish at the Our Lady of Grace Church. Interment will take place in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the s Project at would be appreciated.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 3, 2019