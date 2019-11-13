|
Leonard M. Bednar, 83, of Hazleton, passed away Nov. 5 at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest, following a brief illness.
Born in Hazleton, Nov. 7, 1935, he was the son of the late Michael and Agnes (Alashuski) Bednar and spent most of his life Hazleton.
Leonard was employed as an operator for Hershey Chocolate. He was a member and past officer of the E.C.U.S. Club. He played darts competitively, and was a standout in the Hazleton Area Dart League.
Every summer he enjoyed spending hours tending to his vegetable garden. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Tigers fan and never missed an episode of "Wheel of Fortune."
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his loving wife, the former Mary Pollack; step-son, Joseph Bredbenner; four brothers, Robert, Michael, Thomas and Christian; brother, James Bednar; twin infant siblings, and brother-in-law, Jack Polgrean.
Surviving are a daughter, Theresa Biacco and her husband, Anthony, Drums; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Swire) Moyer and her husband, Matthew, Nescopeck; and William Swire, Conyngham; step-grandchild, Melanie Biacco, Hazleton; two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Logan; a sister, Ann Polgrean, Hazleton, and two nephews, John and Brian Polgrean.
His funeral will be held with a memorial service on Saturday at 2 p.m. from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will take place privately.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 13, 2019