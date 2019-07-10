Services Branchburg Funeral Home 910 Route 202 S Branchburg , NJ 08876 (908) 526-7638 Leonard M. Spock

Leonard M. Spock, 88, of Lancaster passed away peacefully at home Thursday.



Born and raised in Sandy Run, Leonard was a graduate of Foster Twp. High School, Class of 1948.



He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls, Texas. After his honorable discharge, he relocated to New Jersey, where he lived in both Bergen and Somerset counties before moving to Lancaster 42 years ago.



Leonard attended Farleigh Dickinson University and spent his entire career working for RCA, where he worked in the forefront of computer technology. He retired in 1996 with over 40 years of service.



Leonard was a former member of the Knights of Columbus and was an active communicant of St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church in Lancaster.



Leonard enjoyed playing softball, was an avid bowler and belonged to several leagues in Lancaster. He loved playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, cooking and traveling with his family, and he was an engaging storyteller.



He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Michael Spock and Mary Spock (nee Hollick); loving wife, Helen Spock (nee Minkel); two brothers, Orion and Robert; and two sisters, Marie Dudeck and Helen Mahon.



Surviving are his devoted son, Dennis and wife, Terrie, of Lititz; his loving daughters, Susan and husband, David Gorky, of Flemington, N.J.; Deborah and husband, David Bennett, of Stockton, N.J.; and Donna Spock, of York; his dear sister, Jean Smith, of Freeland; six cherished grandchildren, Laura, Pamela, Christopher, Leah, Meredith and Marshall; three adored great-grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas and Harper; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.



A viewing will be held Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 7 to 9 p.m. at Branchburg Funeral Home, 910 Route 202, South Branchburg, N.J.



Funeral services will start with a prayer at the funeral home Friday at 8:30 a.m., followed by a 9:30 a.m. funeral liturgy at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Lambertville, N.J. Burial will follow at St. Magdalen's Cemetery, Flemington, N.J.



Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38102, .





Published in Standard-Speaker on July 10, 2019