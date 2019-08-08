|
Leslie A. Rossi Jr. 83, of Hazleton, passed away Monday at his residence.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Leslie and Sylvia (Martini) Rossi Sr.
Les served in the U.S. Army and, prior to retiring, worked as a fire driver for the City of Hazleton.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Joan Rossi, and sisters, Kathleen Rossi and Sylvia Menghini.
Surviving are his companion and caregiver, Janet Gattine, and several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 8, 2019